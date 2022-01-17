BUNKER JOBS: Global Firm Seeks Dubai or Singapore Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday January 17, 2022

A large international marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai or Singapore.

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company. 

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading marine fuels and a portfolio of transferable relationships.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Responsible for the sales and trading of marine fuels in the UAE or SE Asian markets
  • Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit
  • Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio
  • Develop and maintain a portfolio of end user clients within the UAE or SE Asian markets for bunkers/lubricants/base oils
  • Reports to the country manager

For more information, click here.

