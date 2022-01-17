World News
BUNKER JOBS: Global Firm Seeks Dubai or Singapore Bunker Trader
Monday January 17, 2022
Redstone has not named the hiring company in the advertisement. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search
A large international marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai or Singapore.
Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading marine fuels and a portfolio of transferable relationships.
The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for the sales and trading of marine fuels in the UAE or SE Asian markets
- Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit
- Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio
- Develop and maintain a portfolio of end user clients within the UAE or SE Asian markets for bunkers/lubricants/base oils
- Reports to the country manager
For more information, click here.