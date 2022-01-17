BUNKER JOBS: Global Firm Seeks Dubai or Singapore Bunker Trader

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Redstone has not named the hiring company in the advertisement. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

A large international marine fuel trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Dubai or Singapore.

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading marine fuels and a portfolio of transferable relationships.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the sales and trading of marine fuels in the UAE or SE Asian markets

Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit

Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio

Develop and maintain a portfolio of end user clients within the UAE or SE Asian markets for bunkers/lubricants/base oils

Reports to the country manager

For more information, click here.