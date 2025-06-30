BUNKER JOBS: Liberty Marine Fuels Seeks Bunker Broker in Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience from the shipping, maritime or oil industries and fluent English. Image Credit: Liberty Marine Fuels

Independent brokerage Liberty Marine Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker broker in Aalborg.

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience from the shipping, maritime or oil industries and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

"Your primary role will be cold canvassing and searching for new clients," the company said in the advertisement.

"Day-to-day brokering focusing on sales and purchase of bunker fuel on behalf of the company's existing clients will also be a part of your responsibility.

"You will be in contact with clients and suppliers all over the world in a business where no days are alike."

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.