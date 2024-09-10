World News
BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Junior Trader in Cyprus
The company is looking for both new graduates and candidates with some experience in shipping or sales. Image Credit: Baseblue
Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Limassol.
The company is looking for both new graduates and candidates with some experience in shipping or sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and new partners
- Conduct global buying and selling of marine fuels
- Advise customers on fuel strategies, considering regulations and innovations in new fuels
- Support the team in achieving ambitious sales targets
- Engage in client and supplier visits around the world
