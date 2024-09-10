BUNKER JOBS: Baseblue Seeks Junior Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday September 10, 2024

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Limassol.

The company is looking for both new graduates and candidates with some experience in shipping or sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Build and maintain strong relationships with existing and new partners
  • Conduct global buying and selling of marine fuels
  • Advise customers on fuel strategies, considering regulations and innovations in new fuels
  • Support the team in achieving ambitious sales targets
  • Engage in client and supplier visits around the world

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com