World News
New Fuel Trader at Curoil
Friday December 20, 2019
Curoil bunkering operation. Image Credit: Curoil
Curoil today has announced that Zazz Kleine has officially joined its Commercial team as Fuel Trader.
Kleine is understand to have been with Curoil for almost two and a half years and previously worked in the Operations department as the Logistics Coordinator.
Before that, he has held Commercial positions at ship agents in Curacao and in the Netherlands.
"With his background, he makes a perfect fit as our new Fuel Trader," Curoil said in an emailed note.
Kleine joins fellow Fuel Trader Melissa Aniceto who remains as part of the team.
Contact details for Zazz Kleine are as follows:
Tel: (599-9) 432-0522
Cel: (599-9) 512-6963
Email: zkleine@curoil.com