New Fuel Trader at Curoil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Curoil bunkering operation. Image Credit: Curoil

Curoil today has announced that Zazz Kleine has officially joined its Commercial team as Fuel Trader.

Kleine is understand to have been with Curoil for almost two and a half years and previously worked in the Operations department as the Logistics Coordinator.

Before that, he has held Commercial positions at ship agents in Curacao and in the Netherlands.

"With his background, he makes a perfect fit as our new Fuel Trader," Curoil said in an emailed note.

Kleine joins fellow Fuel Trader Melissa Aniceto who remains as part of the team.

Contact details for Zazz Kleine are as follows:

Tel: (599-9) 432-0522

Cel: (599-9) 512-6963

Email: zkleine@curoil.com

