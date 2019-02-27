Bunker Supplier Accused of Violating North Korea Sanctions

Supplier accused to breaching North Korea Sanctions. File Image / Pixabay

Primportbunker, a Russian bunker supplier operating out of Vladivostok, has been accused of violating trade sanctions on North Korea.

A report by Reuters says between October 2017 and May 2018 the supplier made fuel transfers to a North Korean vessel at least four times, citing information from two crew members said to have witnessed the stems.

On the suspected supply voyages, Primportbunker's tanker Tantal was said to have given Ningbo, China as its destination, but then turned off its AIS tracking when en-route before rendezvousing with the North Korean tanker Chon Moyng-1 to make the fuel transfer.

Primportbunker, also now understood to be undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, has not responded to Reuters' various requests for comment on the matter.