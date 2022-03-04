IMO to Hold Extraordinary Council Session on Ukraine Crisis

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The IMO Council session will be held remotely on March 10-11. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The International Maritime Organization is set to hold an extraordinary session of its council next week to address the impact on shipping from the war in Ukraine.

The IMO Council session will be held remotely on March 10-11, the UN body said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The session will "address the impacts on shipping and seafarers of the situation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov," according to the statement.

The Black Sea area has become much more dangerous for commercial shipping since the outbreak of war in Ukraine, with several vessels damaged and many companies now avoiding the area altogether.