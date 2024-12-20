World News
MSC's Soren Toft Appointed New Chair of World Shipping Council
Container industry body the World Shipping Council has appointed a new chair and vice chair of its board.
MSC CEO Soren Toft has been appointed as the new chair, starting a two-year term immediately, the organisation said in an emailed statement on Friday.
Randy Chen, vice chairman of Wan Hai Lines, has been appointed vice chair.
The former chair was Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen and the vice chair ONE CEO Jeremy Nixon. Both had served in the role for two terms since November 2020.
"WSC is today a respected voice of liner shipping, engaging with governments and organisations globally," Toft said in the statement.
"An ever-changing world presents both challenges and opportunities for our industry as we head into the future, and I am eager to further advance our work to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe and secure shipping industry."