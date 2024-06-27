VPS Launches Partnership With Blue Water Trade WInds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms will work to integrate Blue Water Optimum Speed Services with VPS's suite of data-driven decarbonisation services. File Image / Pixabay

Global testing and decarbonisation firm VPS has launched a partnership with maritime solutions company Blue Water Trade Winds to provide integrated decarbonisation services to the shipping industry.

The two firms will work to integrate Blue Water Optimum Speed Services with VPS's suite of data-driven decarbonisation services, VPS said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Blue Water has provided its BOSS services to more than 1,400 vessels so far, reducing carbon emissions by almost 200,000 mt.

"We are thrilled to join forces with VPS to offer our BOSS services to the extensive number of companies using VPS´ fuel testing and decarb-related services," Kumaresh Gupta, managing director of Blue Water Trade Winds, said in the statement.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower vessel operators to achieve optimal performance and efficiency across their fleet."