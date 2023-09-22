Fratelli Cosulich Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The certification at present covers the company's headquarters in Genoa. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Fratelli Cosulich has received ISCC certification highlighting its sustainability credentials.

The certification recognises the firm's compliance with sustainability and carbon reduction criteria, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The certification at present covers the company's headquarters in Genoa, but the company is in the process of extending that coverage to all of its offices worldwide.

"We are extremely proud to have achieved the ISCC certification," Guido Cardullo, head of business development at Fratelli Cosulich, said in the post.

"It is a testament to our ongoing efforts to operate in an environmentally responsible manner, and to meet the highest sustainability standards.

"We remain committed to reducing our carbon footprint, promoting sustainable practices throughout the maritime industry, and contributing to a greener planet."

The firm has made significant strides into the LNG bunker market, with two LNG delivery vessels scheduled to be delivered in the next few months. The company is also expecting to take delivery of a methanol bunker barge in the second quarter of next year, and has completed a feasibility study for an ammonia bunker barge.