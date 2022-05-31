Imprecise Fuel Grades on BDNs May Cause Emissions Reporting Problems: Lloyd's Register

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker suppliers should be asked to use the proper ISO 8217 fuel oil grade terminology on the BDN. File image / Pixabay

Classification society Lloyd's Register has warned bunker delivery notes with imprecise fuel grade terms used on them may cause emissions reporting problems for shipowners down the line.

Terms that bunker suppliers tend to use on the BDNs such as VLSFO or LSHFO do not follow ISO 8217 guidelines and may mean an incorrect emissions factor is noted for the receiving ship when the note is submitted to the IMO, the organisation said in a note to members last week.

More precise standard naming using the relevant ISO 8217 heavy fuel oil grade such as RMG, or light fuel oil grade such as RMD, should be used instead.

"Lloyd’s Register recommends liaising closely with fuel oil suppliers to confirm that, in all cases, the fuel name and grade follow ISO 8217 guidelines when mentioned in the BDN," the organisation said.

"Reporting incorrect fuel type and the corresponding Emission Factor (Cf) will have implications on the vessel rating in view of future IMO regulations and amendments to the EU Emissions Trading System (i.e Carbon Intensity Indicator) coming into force soon."