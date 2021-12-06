Costa Cruises Takes Delivery of Third LNG-Fuelled Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship will embark on its first cruise in March 2022. Image Credit: Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises has taken delivery of its third vessel fuelled by LNG.

The company took delivery of the Costa Toscana at the Meyer Shipyard in Turku last week, it said in a statement on its website. The ship will embark on its first cruise, a one-week tour around the Western Mediterranean starting at Savona, in March 2022.

"Costa Toscana reinforces our commitment to sustainable innovation by further contributing to the use of LNG applied to cruise ships, a technology that we pioneered," Mario Zenetti, president of Costa Cruises, said in the statement.

"It is an innovation that is part of a constantly evolving path of ecological transition.

"Indeed, we are also working on testing further innovations, such as fuel cells and batteries, with the aim of eventually achieving the first cruise ship with net zero emissions."