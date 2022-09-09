Norway's Northern Xplorer Plans Zero-Emission Cruise Ship by 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Norwegian cruise firm Northern Xplorer plans to put a zero-emission cruise ship into service by 2025.

The firm has signed a letter of intent with Portugal's West Sea to build the vessel, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The ship will have an electric propulsion system including hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

West Sea will build the vessel at its Vianno do Costello facility, with delivery expected at the start of the 2025/26 cruise season.

"As a shipbuilder focused on advanced vessels and high quality, we very much look forward to working together with Northern Xplorer," Vitor Figueiredo, manager of West Sea, said in the statement.

"We're proud to be taking a lead in building such an innovative and technology advanced vessel of a high standard that will have minimal impact on the environment."