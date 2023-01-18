BUNKER PRICES: Fujairah Leads Top Ports' VLSFO Gains on Tuesday

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fujairah had the biggest VLSFO gain of the top four bunkering hubs on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker fuel prices advanced for a seventh consecutive session at most ports on Tuesday, with Fujairah seeing the sharpest gains of the top hubs.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $5.50/mt to $668.50/mt on Tuesday, remaining at the highest level since December 6. The G20-HSFO Index advanced by $4/mt to $456/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was unchanged at $1,031.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.46/bl to $85.92/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a similar positive trend. At Singapore prices advanced by $9.50/mt to $648/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $3.50/mt to $582/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $12.50/mt to $646/mt and at Houston they slipped by $5.50/mt to $626.50/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $1.19/bl at $87.11/bl as of 9:27 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to an $8.96/mt advance in bunker prices.