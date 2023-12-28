BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 28, 2023

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $643.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since December 5. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4/mt to $513.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $861/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.42/bl to $79.65.07/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6/mt to $619.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2.50/mt to $559.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3.50/mt to $623/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3.50/mt to $582.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.25/bl at $79.90/bl as of 8:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise in bunker prices.

