BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the rise again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in more than three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $643.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since December 5. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4/mt to $513.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $861/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $1.42/bl to $79.65.07/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6/mt to $619.50/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2.50/mt to $559.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3.50/mt to $623/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3.50/mt to $582.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.25/bl at $79.90/bl as of 8:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise in bunker prices.