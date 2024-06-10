HD Hyundai Completes Bunker-Saving EPLO Retrofit on Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tests from sea trials after the installation showed about 3-4% lower bunker consumption. Image Credit: HD Hyundai Marine Solution

HD Hyundai Marine Solution has carried out an engine part load optimisation (EPLO) retrofit on a car carrier that is now delivering lower bunker consumption.

The firm carried out the retrofit on Wallenius Wilhelmsen's PCTC the Morning Concert, the first of up to eight ships to have the work done, it said in an emailed statement.

Tests from sea trials after the installation showed about 3-4% lower bunker consumption.

"HD Hyundai Marine Solution launched the EPLO service with Accelleron in 2021, successfully demonstrating improvements in fuel efficiency on the first vessel," the company said in the statement.

"In March 2024, an additional EPLO retrofit service contract was signed for four car carriers with Greece-based Neptune Lines Shipping and Managing Enterprises."