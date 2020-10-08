Oil Gains on Delta's Destruction Potential And OPEC's Optimism

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Saudis' turnabout regarding output also boosts prices: File Image/PixaBay

The potential for destruction caused by Hurricane Delta, production outages in the North Sea, and possible supply cuts from Saudi Arabia were the factors that caused oil prices to rise sharply on Thursday - supported by a surprise show of confidence about the crude market from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Brent settled up $1.35, or 3.2 percent, to $43.34 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate added $1.24 cents, or 3.1 percent, to $41.19, after a Dow Jones report stated that the Saudis are considering reversing course over OPEC's planned production increase early next year.

This, combined with North Sea production outages caused by a workers' strike, as well as the slowdowns Delta may cause (some experts think as much as 5 million barrels could be removed from the market), somewhat alleviated traders' fears of oversupply.

“ Our dividend is secure Michael Wirth, CEO, Chevron

Meanwhile, the latest forecast from OPEC foresees oil use rising to 107.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2030 from 90.7 million bpd in 2020, less than earlier predictions but still a "relatively healthy" rate.

Although OPEC factored in lingering effects of government restrictions due to Covid, the cartel acknowledged its reduced forecasts also took into account the shift to electric cars.

As for OPEC's take on the current state of a market ravaged by draconian government Covid restrictions throughout 2020, Mohammad Barkindo, secretary general for the cartel, said on Thursday the worst was over for oil.

More positive news on Thursday illustrating the resiliency of oil's major players in the face of calamity was delivered by Michael Wirth, CEO of Chevron, who told CNBC that "We continue to have a very strong balance sheet, so our dividend is secure" - a sentiment shared by the options market.

Another sign the economy in general is rebounding despite analytical concerns is the U.S. auto industry, usually the first in and last out of recessions: Reuters on Thursday reported that due to a surge in new auto sales and some people too afraid of Covid to return to work, suppliers are scrambling to find enough manpower to staff production lines.

Finally, Thursday was a big day on the all-important vaccine front: the European Union closed a deal with Johnson & Johnson to supply up to 400 million doses of its drug, bringing the number of doses for its population of 450 million to 1.1 billion; also, Alex Azar, the U.S.'s health and human services secretary, said his country could have enough vaccine doses for every American as early as March (including 100 million doses by end of 2020, enough to treat vulnerable populations).

More encouraging still, the United Kingdom's National Health Service is gearing up for a major roll out of a Covid jab next month – with five mass vaccination centres ready before Christmas.