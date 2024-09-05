Auramarine Launches Ammonia Fuel System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company expects its first delivery in 2026. Image Credit: Auramarine

Technology firm Auramarine has launched a new ammonia fuel supply system for ships.

The firm's new ammonia system is suitable for both two- and four-stroke engines, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The system's safety measures include gas and leak detection, ammonia capture, reliquefying and ammonia release mitigation functions.

The company expects its first delivery in 2026.

"In navigating the energy transition's unknowns, experience and collaboration matter," John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine, said in the statement.

"That's why we've spent significant efforts in developing this system and working with industry partners to ensure long-term performance, safety and reliability, as well as ease of use.

"We're already receiving interest from shipowners, operators, OEMs, and shipyards for these units, and expect to be ready for first delivery in 2026."