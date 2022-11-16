IBIA CONVENTION: 'Strong Signals' That IMO Will Strengthen GHG Strategy Next Year

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA Director Unni Einemo, who also represents the industry at IMO meetings, set out the emissions regulatory agenda for the industry in an opening address at the IBIA Annual Convention 2022. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Industry body IBIA's IMO representative sees a high likelihood of the UN body taking a much tougher stance on GHG emissions as it revises its initial strategy next year.

IBIA Director Unni Einemo, who also represents the industry at IMO meetings, set out the emissions regulatory agenda for the industry in an opening address at the IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in Houston on Wednesday.

The IMO set its initial strategy on GHG emissions in 2018, targeting a reduction of at least 40% in carbon emissions per transport work from 2008's levels by 2030, and a cut of at least 50% in the shipping industry's total GHG emissions by 2050.

The strategy is due to be revised next year, and current indications are that the IMO's member states are likely to endorse a tougher set of targets, Einemo said.

"The signals are very, very strong that the 50% target is going to become much more ambitious," she said.

"There's also some resistance to that, but I'm pretty sure that it will be a more ambitious target."

But while the targets may be toughened next year, Einemo argued that the shipping industry was currently not on course to meet its current goals.

"Shipping unfortunately, in my view, is really not on track for IMO 2050," she said.

"There's a real need to speed up this journey significantly."

Asked if she thought a tougher 2050 target was achievable given the current struggle to stay on course for a 50% cut, Einemo said she was unsure.

"But if we don't have a target, then we're not going to get on the right track," she said.