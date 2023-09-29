New WinGD Ammonia-Fuelled Engine Gains Lloyd's Register Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

WinGD's two-stroke X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engines have been granted approval in principle from Lloyd's Register. Image Credit: WinGD

Classification society Lloyd's Register has given its initial approval to ammonia-fuelled engines from WinGD.

WinGD's two-stroke X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engines have been granted approval in principle from Lloyd's Register, the engine manufacturer said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The first engine in the series, the 52-bore X52DF-A, will be available from Q4 of next year and will be suitable for vessels including gas carriers and bulkers.

"Time is of the essence as shipping looks to clean power solutions," Dominik Schneiter, CEO of WinGD, said in the statement.

"This approval shows the industry that WinGD is leading the way in bringing carbon-free ammonia power to the deep-sea fleet.

"With the support of expert partners including Lloyd's Register, these technologies will be available long before emission targets require them, giving operators vital space to plan and gain experience."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.