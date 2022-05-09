IBIA Hails IMO Progress on Bunker Flashpoint Regulations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The amendments are expected to be formally adopted by the IMO Maritime Safety Committee in November. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Industry body IBIA has lent its support to proposed IMO regulations seeking to prevent the supply of bunker fuels with flashpoints in breach of the 60°C SOLAS limit.

A set of SOLAS amendments on bunker flashpoint have been approved by the IMO's Maritime Safety Committee, and are scheduled to be formally adopted at the committee's next meeting in November, IBIA said in a statement on its website last week.

"The SOLAS amendments will make it mandatory for all cases where "oil fuel suppliers have failed to meet the requirements specified in SOLAS regulation II-2/4.2.1" and for the appropriate authorities to "take action as appropriate against oil fuel suppliers" that have been found to deliver non-compliant fuel," IBIA said in the statement.

"While these SOLAS amendments are straightforward, discussions have centred on the difficulties associated with defining "confirmed cases" and new requirements on suppliers for documentation and assurances regarding flashpoint."

The amendments follow input from IBIA at the IMO on how the regulations should be developed.

"Many interested parties have been calling for a mandatory requirement for suppliers to document the actual flashpoint on the bunker delivery note (BDN) regardless of temperature," IBIA said.

"IBIA has said throughout that a supplier declaration of compliance would be sufficient as part of the SOLAS amendments.

"Recognising that a majority was seeking a requirement for a specific flashpoint value to be recorded on the BDN, IBIA strongly recommend requiring only values below 70°C to be specifically documented.

"Following long discussions in the working group, IBIA's proposals in MSC 105/5/1 were either followed or partially used.

"A majority of the working group recognised that testing to determine if the fuel has a flashpoint above 70°C is sufficient to guarantee it is above the 60°C minimum."