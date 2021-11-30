X-Press Feeders Takes on 16 Methanol-Fuelled Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 1,170 TEU ships will be built by New Danyang Shipbuilding Co and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping company X-Press Feeders has ordered 16 new feeder vessels capable of running on methanol.

The 1,170 TEU ships will be built by New Danyang Shipbuilding Co and Ningbo Xinle Shipbuilding Group for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the end of 2024, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The ships will have dual-fuelled engines that can run either on methanol or conventional bunkers.

"We are very excited to commission the building of these ships," Shmuel Yoskovitz, CEO of X-Press Feeders, said in the statement.

"The X-Press Feeders Group is committed to maintaining an eco-friendly approach to expanding and modernising our global operated fleet."