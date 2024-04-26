WNTI Proposes Overhaul of Decades-Old IMO Nuclear-Powered Shipping Regulation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Maritime Safety Committee meeting will be held at the IMO headquarters in London on May 15-24. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Nuclear industry organisation the World Nuclear Transport Institute has proposed an overhaul of a decades-old IMO regulation on the use of nuclear power in shipping.

The organisation has submitted a document to the UN body's Maritime Safety Committee ahead of a meeting next month setting out its position on the Code of Safety for Nuclear Merchant Ships, adopted in 1981, nuclear technology firm Core Power said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"The Nuclear Code created the international framework for the design, construction, operation, maintenance, and decommissioning of nuclear-powered merchant ships," the company said.

"Since its adoption in 1981, the Nuclear Code (part of SOLAS Chapter VIII) has not been widely used, and has a prescriptive approach that covers one specific type of nuclear reactor combined with steam turbines.

"The gap analysis calls for a goal setting approach to safety requirements and recommends the Nuclear Code should be technology-neutral to accommodate emerging technologies, pointing to technical progress made in the design of a new-generation of advanced reactor technologies and the development of all-electric-ship concepts that have created the potential for successful application of different technologies to ships."

The Maritime Safety Committee meeting will be held at the IMO headquarters in London on May 15-24.