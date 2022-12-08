Scrubber Manufacturer Clean Marine Ramps Up Production on Wider Price Spreads

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The global average VLSFO-HSFO premium reached its peak in July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Scrubber manufacturer Clean Marine is increasing its production of the emissions-cleaning systems on the expectation of wider VLSFO-HSFO price spreads driving demand higher.

The firm expects the spreads -- a measure of how much scrubber-equipped ships can save by burning cheaper HSFO -- to remain 'lucrative' next year, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"We are now ramping up our scrubber installations fully because we believe momentum is building," Nicholas Hvide Macleod, a sales executive at Clean Marine, said in the statement.

"Hi5 spreads look very lucrative going forward."

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports has stood at an average premium to the G20-HSFO Index of $244/mt this year, compared with an average premium of $111.50/mt in 2021.

In Singapore the average VLSFO-HSFO premium has been $283.50/mt, up from $117.50/mt the previous year, according to Ship & Bunker data.