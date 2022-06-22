Oilmar Announces First Bunker Carbon Offset Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon offsetting is one way for shipping firms to reduce their net emissions before taking on future fuels. Image Credit: Oilmar

Tanker and marine fuels firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering has announced its first foray into carbon offsetting.

Earlier this month the company's marine fuels division bought offsets to cover the emissions from the voyage of the FMT Bergama from Huelva to Naples, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"We had considered the voyage distance, total fuel consumption including the ancillary services to calculate the carbon footprint on the voyage," Rakesh Sharma, head of business at Oilmar, said in the statement.

"Our first transaction acts as an entry point into the carbon markets, which offers owners, operators, and charterers to offset their emissions and comply with ESG requirements.

"Oilmar is positioned perfectly to provide a package of carbon neutral marine fuels to its customers."