Bergen Bunkers Takes on Inatech Digital Trading System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker industry is increasingly digitalising its operations as it seeks to increase efficiency and set new compliance standards. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel trading firm Bergen Bunkers has taken on Inatech's trading risk management software as it seeks to digitalise its systems.

The company has signed a deal with Inatech to use its Bunkertech software, it said in an emailed statement on Monday. Bergen Bunkers is using the software's automation functions to capture data likely to be needed for compliance reasons.

"We needed to future-proof our operations and conducted a thorough selection process," Sveinung Juvsett, CEO of Bergen Bunkers, said in the statement.

"Inatech was very convincing with its deep knowledge of the industry and its highly experienced team.

"It was essential to us that we have a system that will ensure support for the long term and Inatech provided this comfort along with better workflow and analysis opportunities.

"It gives us confidence in a rapidly evolving market."