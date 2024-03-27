World News
BUNKER JOBS: Trading Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in Monaco or Switzerland
Wednesday March 27, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a strong track record in back-to-back bunker trading, fluent English and a relevant degree. Image Credit: Faststream Recruitment Group
A global trading firm is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in Monaco or Switzerland.
Recruitment company Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with a strong track record in back-to-back bunker trading, fluent English and a relevant degree.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Execute back-to-back bunker trading operations, ensuring optimal pricing, profitability, and risk management.
- Develop and implement trading strategies to capitalize on market trends and opportunities.
- Establish and manage the company's presence in either Monaco or Switzerland, including setting up an office and infrastructure.
- Employ, lead, and mentor a team of traders and support staff to achieve business objectives.
- Foster strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and industry stakeholders to enhance the company's market position.
- Monitor market trends, regulations, and industry developments to stay ahead of the competition.
- Collaborate with internal departments, such as finance, operations, and legal, to ensure smooth business processes.
For more information, click here.