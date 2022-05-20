New Corvus Energy US Battery Factory Will Serve Marine Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The factory will be based at the Port of Bellingham, to the north of Seattle. Image Credit: Corvus Energy

Technology firm Corvus Energy is setting up a new battery factory in the US aimed at supporting demand from the shipping industry.

The new facility will have an annual production capacity of 200 MWh of stored energy capacity, Corvus said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The factory will be based at the Port of Bellingham,to the north of Seattle.

The firm estimates the market for maritime energy storage systems may be worth $800 million by 2030.

"We have seen a significant uptake in orders from the US market as well as a growing commitment from the government and industry players on reducing GHG emissions," Geir Bjørkeli, CEO of Corvus Energy, said in the statement.

"Increased capacity and production flexibility will be key to meeting anticipated growth.

"The US factory, along with a more robust sales and service organization, will ensure that we can meet American shipowners' goals and market demand, providing better services to the US maritime industry."