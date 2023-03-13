BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Month Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices have now erased almost all of this year's gains. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Friday, with global VLSFO prices declining to the lowest level in two months.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4/mt to $632.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since January 11. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $10/mt to $467.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $9.50/mt to $895.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.19/bl to $82.78/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $9/mt to $593/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $15/mt to $563.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $600/mt and at Houston they sank by $22/mt to $607/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.28/bl at $81.50/bl as of 9:53 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $9.64/mt fall in bunker prices.