BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for First Session in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices resumed the sharp decline seen last week on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices slipped at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2/mt to $662.50/mt on Wednesday, in its first daily decline since the end of last week. The G20-HSFO Index lost $7/mt to $544/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $1/mt to $950.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $1.83/bl to $85.82/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices rose by $5/mt to $655/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $7/mt to $602/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $0.50/mt to $639/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $6/mt to $616.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.25/bl at $86.07/bl as of 8:18 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt rise in bunker prices.