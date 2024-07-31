Baseblue Hires Bunker Trader in Cyprus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Voniatis previously worked for Burgess from December 2022 to December 2023 as first mate on a private superyacht. Image Credit: Baseblue

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has hired a new bunker trader in Cyprus.

George Voniatis joined the company as a bunker trader in Limassol in May, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

Voniatis previously worked for Burgess from December 2022 to December 2023 as first mate on a private superyacht. He had earlier worked for RE1 Real Estate from 2019 to 2020 and in another stint at Burgess in 2019.

"His global experiences have cultivated a growth mindset and a keen understanding of the maritime industry," the company said in the post.

"At Baseblue, George will leverage his expertise to optimize fuel procurement and trading strategies, driving efficiency."