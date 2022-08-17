European Energy Secures CO2 Supply for Green Methanol Plants

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Green methanol production will need to be ramped up significantly before it can become a more mainstream alternative bunker choice. Image Credit: European Energy

European Energy, which is due to be supplying AP Moller-Maersk's first carbon-neutral ship with green methanol from next year, has secured a supply of CO2 for its plants in Denmark.

The firm has agreed to buy 60,000 mt/year of biogenic CO2 from Anaergia in Tønder, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Maersk's first methanol-powered ship, a 2,100 TEU feeder vessel, is due for delivery in the middle of next year. European Energy is contracted to supply the vessel's 10,000 mt/year fuel requirement.

"We are thrilled to team up with Anaergia for the supply of biogenic CO2 to our Danish e-methanol plants," the company said in the post.

"In Anaergia, we have found a partner that like European Energy is committed to fight climate change through new technologies that can make a real impact.

"We look forward to working with Anaergia, not only in Denmark, but also throughout the world."

Maersk's decision to run its first carbon-neutral ships on green methanol has given a significant boost to the alternative bunker fuel. But it remains significantly behind fossil LNG and the green LNG alternatives as an alternative bunker choice, and production and delivery infrastructure will need to be ramped up considerably for it to catch up.