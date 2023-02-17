ECSA Calls for Bunker Suppliers to be Covered by FuelEU Maritime Regulation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ECSA wants the EU regulation to make fuel suppliers guarantee levels of alternative fuel supply. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body the European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) has called for the FuelEU Maritime regulation mandating the update of low-carbon fuels to include clauses governing bunker suppliers.

The regulation should be used to commit bunker suppliers to a certain share of alternative fuels supply, the organisation said in a statement on its website this week.

"ECSA calls on the European Parliament and the Council to support the mandatory inclusion of fuel suppliers under the scope of FuelEU Maritime," the ECSA said in the statement.

"It is key to ensure that shipowners are not unduly penalised if the sustainable fuels necessary for compliance are not delivered.

"This provision, together with a binding target for maritime fuel suppliers as proposed by the Parliament in RED III, is essential for the energy transition of shipping."