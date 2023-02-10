BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO prices are still down slightly since the end of January. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced for a third consecutive session at most ports on Thursday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $8/mt to $682/mt on Thursday, taking it to the highest level since February 2. The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $4/mt to $453/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $1/mt to $966.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.59bl to $84.50/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6.50/mt to $669/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3.50/mt to $597/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $14.50/mt to $661/mt and at Houston they were unchanged at $630.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading up by $2.09/bl at $86.59/bl as of 10:00 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $15.74/mt rise in bunker prices.