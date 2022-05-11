Berlin-Based Start-Up Seeks to Help Track Ships' Emissions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is based in Berlin. File Image / Pixabay

A new start-up company has been launched in Berlin seeking to help shipping firms track the CO2 emissions of their fleets.

Zero44, launched by Berlin-based Flagship Founders, will use customised digital solutions to give shipping firms a daily report on their ships' emissions, as well as providing advice on how to manage and reduce them, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The commercial impact of the customer's decision-making is illustrated, plus how they can optimise processes as a result," the company said in the statement.

"A range of parameters and options are analysed, including the duration and route of future voyages – two factors that impact carbon emissions substantially.

"The ship's existing IMO rating is also used for calculations.

"Some cases may show the most economic alternative is to pay a surcharge for higher CO2 emissions – another scenario zero44 considers as part of its recommendation process.

"The company provides a full and comprehensive solution allowing shipping companies to future-proof their businesses quickly and efficiently."