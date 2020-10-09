River Marine Fuels Hires Senior Trader in France

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ninauve is based in Paris. File Image / Pixabay

UK-based bunker supplier River Marine Fuels has hired a senior trader in France, the company said Thursday.

Eric Ninauve has joined the company as senior bunker trader, the company told Ship & Bunker by email. He will be responsible for expanding the company's business in mainland Europe, trading in French and North European ports.

River Marine Fuels was founded in 2002 with a focus on UK, Irish and North European ports, according to its website.

Ninauve has worked for various marine fuel suppliers, traders and brokers over the past 27 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, including a stint with Monjasa.

Contact details for Ninauve are as follows:

Telephone : +33 970 460690

Mobile : +33 676274129

Email : eric@rivermarinefuels.com.