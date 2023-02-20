Swedish Group Seeks to Develop Methanol Propulsion Conversion Kit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The pilot boat is expected to be ready for field trials in Q3 2023. Image Credit: ScandiNAOS

A group of three Swedish companies is seeking to develop conversion kits to retrofit ships to run on methanol.

Engine developer ScandiNAOS, the Chalmers University of Technology and the Swedish Maritime Administration have jointly launched the project, they said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The methanol dual-fuel kit will target marine engines of up to 1,000 kW in capacity. The plan will be for the kit to represent a more cost-effective means of retrofitting ships to methanol propulsion.

"The pilot boat is expected to be ready for field trials in Q3 2023, a process which will go on for 9-12 months during which the dual-fuel kit will be tuned and optimised based on operational experience and from the results of the research and laboratory tests carried out by Chalmers University," the organisations said in the statement.