Vard Secures Order for Four Robotic Vessels from Ocean Infinity

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Fincantieri subsidiary will design and build four multi-purpose robotic vessels for delivery in 2028 under a contract valued at more than EUR 200 million. Image Credit: Fincantieri

Fincantieri Group’s subsidiary Vard has signed a new contract with Ocean Infinity for the design and construction of four multi-purpose robotic vessels.

The deal is valued at more than EUR 200 million and covers vessel construction as well as a broad technology and outfitting package from several Vard group companies, Fincantieri said in a press release on Monday.

Vard Electro will supply its SeaQ remote-operations systems, while Vard Interiors will deliver the full interior fit-out. Seaonics will provide the launch and recovery systems for remotely operated vehicles and geotechnical equipment.

Two of the vessels will be built at Vard’s Norwegian yards and delivered in the first and second quarters of 2028.

The remaining two will be constructed at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam for delivery in the second half of 2028.