BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Two-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices jumped at the end of last week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $9/mt to $598.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since September 9.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $2.50/mt to $488.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $6.50/mt to $739.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.39/bl to $74.49/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $6/mt to $597.50/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $517/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $7/mt to $583/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $7.50/mt to $522.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.59/bl from the previous session's close at $75.08/bl as of 6:46 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.44/mt rise in bunker prices.