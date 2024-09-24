Three Container Ships Take on Carbon Capture-Ready Scrubbers From Wartsila

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wartsila will carry out additional design and engineering work to ensure the vessels are suitable for carbon capture system installations at a later date. Image Credit: Leonhardt & Blumberg

Germany's Leonhardt & Blumberg has signed a deal with engineering firm Wartsila to equip three of its container ships with carbon capture-ready scrubber systems.

Wartsila is delivering the systems to the 3,600 TEU boxships from September of this year onwards, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The retrofits will be carried out by Greentec Marine Engineering.

As part of the installation, Wartsila will carry out additional design and engineering work to ensure the vessels are suitable for carbon capture system installations at a later date.

"This project highlights and strengthens Wärtsilä's commitment to deliver sustainable solutions for our customers," Sigurd Jenssen, director for exhaust treatment at Wartsila Marine, said in the statement.

"Our CCS-Ready scrubber technology has been proven in extensive testing over the past two and a half years.

"It is based on our deep experience and in-house know-how and will deliver a significant contribution to the industry's efforts to reduce shipping's environmental impact."