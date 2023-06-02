Maersk Appoints Head of Fuel Infrastructure Development

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk has 19 methanol-fuelled ships on order for delivery over the next few years. Image Credit: Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has appointed its first head of fuel infrastructure development.

Charlotte Nymark has taken on the role, within the company's energy transition leadership team, as of this month, she said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Nymark was previously head of business development and project management at Maersk Oil Trading, the Danish firm's bunker supply arm. She had earlier worked for mining company BHP from 2017 to 2019.

"I’m looking forward to push this important agenda forward as we need the infrastructure to accelerate in the same speed as green fuel development," Nymark said in the post.

Maersk is one of the world's largest consumers of bunker fuel, and has made early moves to decarbonise by ordering 19 ships capable of running on methanol. Guaranteeing the supply of green methanol at all the ports where the company needs it, with all of the appropriate infrastructure in place, will be a significant challenge over the coming years.