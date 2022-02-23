FuelTrust Adds Four New Board Members

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The four newcomers have joined the board as of this month. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker technology firm FuelTrust has added four new members to its board.

The company has appointed Stephen Schueler of Enerjen Capital, Jeanette Barlow of Pegasystems, Alex Brown of Vital Neural Networks and Scott McNabb of Bluemark to its board, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The company uses AI and blockchain technologies to track emissions and manage risk in the marine fuel supply chain.

"We are committed to providing visibility and transparency into the marine fuel ecosystem through the use of digital technology to empower a more sustainable shipping industry," Jonathan Arneault, co-founder and CEO of FuelTrust, said in the statement.

"By adding to our expertise with these appointments, we ensure that FuelTrust will continue to grow at the pace we have set for ourselves from the outset.

"It is my pleasure to welcome this talent to the team."