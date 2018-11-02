150+ Delegates Set to Gather in Copenhagen for Key Industry Event

The IBIA Annual Convention 2018 takes place on November 6th-8th, 2018. Image Credit: IBIA

Over 150 delegates are set to gather in Copenhagen next week for the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) Annual Convention 2018.

With the momentous industry change of IMO 2020 less than 14 months away, this year's event is particularly timely coming so soon after the 73rd session of the IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 73) held last week.

"This will be the first opportunity for our industry to come together in a wider forum to hear first-hand accounts from MEPC 73 and discuss the outcomes," says Unni Einemo, IBIA Director and IMO Representative.

The event will rightly focus on several key issues arising from IMO 2020, including compliance and enforcement, preparing for 2020 fuel challenges, and a look at shipowner concerns as we head into the final year before the new rule comes into force.

“ this year’s event is perhaps one of the most important conventions IBIA has held Sofia Konstantopoulou, IBIA Global Head, Marketing & Events Global, IBIA

Also on the agenda are an exploration of whether ports are ready for IMO 2020, moderated by Ship & Bunker's Senior Editor, Julian Macqueen, a session on scrubbers, moderated by IBIA's Nigel Draffin, and a look at digital technology within the industry, moderated by Anne Katrine Bjerregaard, Head of Green Ship of the Future.

And in addition to the IBIA Training Course, the pre-event programme includes an entire workshop on industry ethics.

"With IMO 2020 on the horizon, this year's event is perhaps one of the most important conventions IBIA has held," says Sofia Konstantopoulou, IBIA Global Head, Marketing & Events Global.

"IBIA is the voice of the global bunker industry and represents every aspect of the industry value chain from Suppliers to Buyers, Traders, Brokers, Port Authorities, Regulators, Surveyors, Ship Owners, Barge Operators, Testing Companies and a host of other service providers. We encourage all stakeholders to come us to take part in the debate at this critical point in our industry's history."

The IBIA Annual Convention 2018 takes place on November 6th-8th, 2018, at the Scandic Kødbyen hotel in Copenhagen.

For more information visit here: https://www.ibiaconvention.com/

