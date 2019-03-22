Maersk, Shell, in World's Largest Biofuel Bunker Trial

Maersk to trial biofuel bunkers. Image Credit: Maersk

Maersk today said it will join forces with a group of Dutch multinationals including Shell and Heineken to undertake a major trial of biofuel bunkers.

The fuel will be supplied by Shell and is produced from used cooking oil.

A blend containing up to 20% biofuel with traditional bunkers will then be used in one of Maersk's triple-E containerships for a round trip sailing between Rotterdam and Shanghai some time between March and June 2019.

Maersk said it will represent the world's largest maritime biofuel pilot, saving 1.5 million kilograms CO2 and 20,000 kilograms of sulfur emissions in the process.

The group sponsoring the pilot are FrieslandCampina, Heineken, Philips, DSM, Shell, and Unilever - all members of the Dutch Sustainable Growth Coalition (DSGC).

DSGC says its members and Maersk all agree that tackling harmful emissions related to shipping is urgently needed.

"To reach our net zero CO2 target by 2050, in the next 10 years we need big breakthroughs," said Søren Toft, Chief Operating Officer A.P. Moller – Maersk.

"Biofuels are one of the viable solutions that can be implemented in the short and medium term. Through this pilot, we aim to learn more about using biofuels in general, and to understand the possibilities around increasing its usage in a sustainable and economical way."