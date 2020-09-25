Milestone Passed for Ammonia-Fuelled Tanker as Lloyd's Register Awards AiP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia may become an increasingly common bunker fuel in the coming decades. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Lloyd's Register has awarded its approval in principle (AiP) to Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for its ammonia-fuelled tanker design.

MISC Berhad, SHI, Lloyd's Register and MAN Energy Solutions announced in January that they would work together to develop the design.

"Ammonia is among the zero-carbon fuels that is being considered by maritime stakeholders and with the award of this AiP, SHI will forge ahead with its exclusive development of a relevant fuel gas supply system and detailed ship design," Lloyd's Register said in a statement on its website Thursday.

"It aims to commercialise these developments by 2024."

Ammonia is increasingly being talked of as the leading candidate to become the dominant bunker fuel in the coming decades as the shipping industry seeks to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions.