Another LNG-Powered Newbuild Ordered for AIDA Cruises

Another LNG-powered newbuild is to be built for AIDA Cruises. File Image / Pixabay

Carnival Corporation & plc (Carnival) says Costa Group has given the go-ahead for the order of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessel for AIDA Cruises.

The new LNG-powered ship, which is slated for delivery in 2023, will be built by Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany.

Sister vessel, AIDAnova - the first newbuilding of this ship class - is set to join AIDA Cruises' fleet later this year.

Costa Group now has a total of seven new ships on order by 2023, including three ships for AIDA Cruises and four for Costa Cruises.

“ Costa Group now has a total of seven new ships on order by 2023

"This new order confirms that Costa Group is both a leader and a pioneer in the European market," - said Michael Thamm, CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia.

"In response to rising demand for cruise vacations, especially in Germany, which is the largest and fastest-growing market in Europe, we will significantly expand our passenger capacity. The interest in AIDAnova, the first ship of our new generation ships, is enormous. We are opening up completely new possibilities for attracting new target groups across generations for this unique holiday experience."

As Ship & Bunker has previously reported, Carnival signed a framework agreement with Shell Western LNG B.V. (Shell) to supply LNG bunkers for the first two of Carnival's LNG-powered ships for AIDA Cruises and Costa Cruises.