BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Global Pricing Manager
Friday June 7, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with strong analytical abilities and commercial acumen, as well as experience of derivatives markets. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a global pricing manager.
The company is looking for candidates with strong analytical abilities and commercial acumen, as well as experience of derivatives markets, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Developing learning tools and conducting worldwide training sessions
- Engaging clients in cooperation with Fuel Suppliers
- Joining/executing sales meetings as the pricing specialist
- Creating an opportunity pipeline of potential clients and markets for the Agile Fuel Pricing solutions
- Executing deals via our internal execution desk and managing contract processes
- Maintaining and developing on multiple stakeholder relationships in the Group, such as Credit, Treasury, Sourcing and other relevant internal units
- Driving the development of the Agile Fuel Pricing strategy track
- Reporting quarterly developments to management
- Developing and marketing campaigns and sales material
