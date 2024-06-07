BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Global Pricing Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday June 7, 2024

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a global pricing manager.

The company is looking for candidates with strong analytical abilities and commercial acumen, as well as experience of derivatives markets, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Developing learning tools and conducting worldwide training sessions 
  • Engaging clients in cooperation with Fuel Suppliers
  • Joining/executing sales meetings as the pricing specialist 
  • Creating an opportunity pipeline of potential clients and markets for the Agile Fuel Pricing solutions
  • Executing deals via our internal execution desk and managing contract processes
  • Maintaining and developing on multiple stakeholder relationships in the Group, such as Credit, Treasury, Sourcing and other relevant internal units
  • Driving the development of the Agile Fuel Pricing strategy track
  • Reporting quarterly developments to management 
  • Developing and marketing campaigns and sales material

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com