BUNKER JOBS: Dan-Bunkering Seeks Global Pricing Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with strong analytical abilities and commercial acumen, as well as experience of derivatives markets. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is seeking to hire a global pricing manager.

The company is looking for candidates with strong analytical abilities and commercial acumen, as well as experience of derivatives markets, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Developing learning tools and conducting worldwide training sessions

Engaging clients in cooperation with Fuel Suppliers

Joining/executing sales meetings as the pricing specialist

Creating an opportunity pipeline of potential clients and markets for the Agile Fuel Pricing solutions

Executing deals via our internal execution desk and managing contract processes

Maintaining and developing on multiple stakeholder relationships in the Group, such as Credit, Treasury, Sourcing and other relevant internal units

Driving the development of the Agile Fuel Pricing strategy track

Reporting quarterly developments to management

Developing and marketing campaigns and sales material

For more information, click here.