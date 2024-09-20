BP, CMA CGM and GTT Join Methane Reduction Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The three new members bring the organisation's total members to 23. Image Credit: MAMII

BP Shipping, CMA CGM and GTT have joined the Methane Abatement in Maritime Initiative (MAMII) seeking to reduce methane slip from LNG-fuelled ships.

The three new members bring the organisation's total members to 23, it said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"As both an operator and charterer, BP Shipping believes that by improving how we monitor and quantify emissions, the data gathered can help us drive solutions for the maritime transport sector," Gopal Hariharan, VP for engineering at BP Shipping, said in the statement.

"We are delighted to join the MAMII initiative, not only to access the immense breadth of technical expertise from other like-minded partners, but also contribute our own learnings and journey as we steer the course."