MOL Works With Mining Firm Rio Tinto on Maritime Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms have signed a partnership agreement setting out plans to cooperate in areas including alternative shipping fuels. Image Credit: MOL

Japanese shipping company MOL is set to work with mining firm Rio Tinto on the decarbonisation of maritime transport.

The two firms have signed a partnership agreement setting out plans to cooperate in areas including alternative shipping fuels, MOL said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The two companies also intend to work together on improving safety and crew welfare.

"With Rio Tinto, we will focus on improving operational and technical efficiency, as well as seeking potential collaboration in alternative shipping fuels by leveraging each other's expertise," the company said in the statement.

"MOL and Rio Tinto will continue to work together on lowering GHG emissions for the ocean transportation of resources while ensuring the safety of our operations."