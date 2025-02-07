New Bunker Firm Sea Leader Wins ISCC Certification

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has obtained the ISCC Plus and ISCC EU certifications. File Image / Pixabay

New bunker supplier and trading firm Sea Leader DMCC has won ISCC certification demonstrating its sustainability credentials.

The firm has obtained the ISCC Plus and ISCC EU certifications, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The certifications are typically used by bunker firms as mark of quality setting out their credentials to supply biofuel blends.

"As a new player in the industry, we may be fresh on the scene, but we have a clear vision of where the market is heading," Sagar Das, head of projects and renewables at Sea Leader, said in the post.

"The future of global trade is sustainable, transparent, and accountable, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this transformation."

Rohit Singh, a former marine fuels CEO at Axiom Global, announced the launch of Sea Leader last month. The company will focus on physical supply of HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO at ports across the UAE and India, as well as offering back-to-back trading.