Econowind Launches Larger Suction Wing System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has now sold more than 150 suction wings across several vessel types and trades. Image Credit: Econowind

Wind-assisted propulsion technology firm Econowind has launched a new larger suction wing system for ships.

The new 30m 5-series Ventofoil is designed for deepsea owners and operators seeking to cut fuel consumption and emissions, Econowind said in an emailed statement on Monday. The system is based on the same principles as the firm's 3-series wing.

The first unit will be installed on a Boomsma Shipping vessel this summer.

"As a returning customer, we are pleased to use VentoFoils again on our vessels, now in the form of the 5-series,” Johan Boomsma of Boomsma Shipping said in the statement.

"Wind propulsion has proven its value both economically and environmentally. With high fuel prices adding to the urgency, this is a logical next step for us.

"Energy efficiency is high on our agenda, which is why our eight newbuild vessels will be all delivered wind-ready. The first, Frisian Future, will enter service in May.”

The company has now sold more than 150 suction wings across several vessel types and trades.